Project to Rehabilitate Route 59 Bridge in Mead Township, Warren County to Begin Soon

​A multi-year project to rehabilitate the bridge that carries Route 59 over the Kinzua Creek (Allegheny Reservoir) in Mead Township, Warren County is scheduled to begin soon.

The project will include making concrete and steel structural repairs, spot painting, and navigational lighting.

Construction is expected to begin May 20, 2024, weather permitting, and is expected to be completed by August 2025.

One lane on the bridge will be closed across the entire length of the bridge throughout the duration of this work. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals at each end of the bridge.

An Aids to Navigation Plan has been coordinated with the PA Fish and Boat Commission and temporary signs for boating traffic along the channel will be posted during construction.

There will also be a two 48-hour detours that will be posted in September 2024 after Labor Day. The detours, which will not be in place on weekends, will be posted using Route 6 and Route 321 (Kane-Marshburg Road).

The steel truss bridge was built in 1962. It is rated in fair condition. It is 1,812 feet long and carries approximately 1,000 vehicles a day on average.

The contractor is L.C. Whitford Company Inc. of Wellsville, NY. The contract cost is $6,082,432, which is to be paid entirely with federal funds.

This project is funded at least in part by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). In 2024 alone, the BIL is bringing approximately $25 million in additional funding to the northwest region to be allocated by the department and its local Metropolitan and Rural Planning Organization (MPO/RPO) partners. In the northwest region, the planning partners are the Erie Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), the Shenango Valley MPO, and the Northwest Rural Planning Organization (RPO), for projects in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango and Warren counties.

Information on the Route 59 Bridge Rehabilitation Project is available online at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1 under the Construction Projects and Roadwork link.

This year PennDOT's Northwest Region expects to do work on more than 100 projects. To see a full listing of all the anticipated work, check out the 2024 Construction Book located under the Resources tab online at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow local PennDOT news on X and like the department on Facebook.

PennDOT District 1 is hiring for variety of positions, including CDL operators, mechanics, highway maintenance workers, civil engineers, construction inspectors, and transportation technicians. Apply online at www.employment.pa.gov.





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MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, jharry@pa.gov or 814-678-5035







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