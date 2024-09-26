Project to Improve and Update Route 18 and Route 58 in Greenville, Mercer County Slated to Start Soon

​Drivers should be alert for lane restrictions on Route 18 in Greenville, Mercer County next week as work starts on the two-year Route 18-Route 58 Improvement Project.

Work from the intersection with Route 358 (Main Street) to the intersection with Packard Avenue and Route 58 will require temporary lane restrictions from approximate 6:00AM to 6:00PM from September 30 to October 4, 2024 weather permitting. Drivers should be alert for traffic controlled by flaggers and should expect delays during work hours.

The project includes Route 18 from the intersection of Route 358 to the intersection with Mill Hill Road, and Route 58 from the intersection with Route 18 to East Craig Street. The purpose of the project is to improve pedestrian accessibility and safety as well as intersection efficiency throughout the corridor.

Work in the first year of the project started earlier this month. It includes roadway base repairs and paving Route 18 from Route 358 (Main Street) to Route 58 in preparation for additional roadway work in the area in 2025.

Utility work will also be completed before the project shuts down for the winter months.

In 2025, work will include improvements at three intersections, including realignments at Route 18 and Route 58, Route 18 and Packard Avenue, and Route 58 and Packard Avenue. The project also includes new or upgraded sidewalk, ADA-compliant curb ramps, driveway entrances, milling and paving, base repair, new traffic signal, drainage updates and pavement marking updates.

The project is expected to be completed by late October 2025.

The project will be completed in five phases of construction. There will be a series of pedestrian detours as sidewalks, curb ramps, and crosswalks are constructed around the project limits.

Throughout the project, motorists may encounter lane restrictions, traffic pattern shifts, and traffic controlled by flaggers on Route 18.

Route 58 will have a northbound detour for through traffic for one week. During this phase late in the construction, the road will be closed between Route 18 and 200 feet north of Packard Avenue Extension and the intersection with Ridgeway Avenue. The detour for cars will be Route 18 to Williamson Road to Route 58. The truck detour will be Route 18 to Route 322 to Route 58.

Access to drives and businesses will be maintained throughout the project.

The contractor is Lindy Paving of New Galilee, PA. The contract cost is $7,976,304.25. The project is being funded predominately with state and federal funds. Thiel College will fund some improvements on the campus done in connection with the project.

This project is funded at least in part by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). In 2024 alone, the BIL is bringing approximately $25 million in additional funding to the northwest region to be allocated by the department and its local Metropolitan and Rural Planning Organization (MPO/RPO) partners. In the northwest region, the planning partners are the Erie Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), the Shenango Valley MPO, and the Northwest Rural Planning Organization (RPO), for projects in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango and Warren counties.

The information on the Route 18-Route 58 Improvement Project can be found by visiting the PennDOT District 1 website, www.penndot.pa.gov/District1 and clicking on the Design and Construction Projects link under the Resources heading.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow local PennDOT news on X and like the department on Facebook.

PennDOT District 1 is hiring for variety of positions, including CDL operators, mechanics, highway maintenance workers, civil engineers, construction inspectors, and transportation technicians. Apply online at www.employment.pa.gov.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035 or jharry@pa.gov​









