PennDOT Announces Virtual Plans Display for the Scrubgrass Road Bridge Project in Wolf Creek Township, Mercer County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to an online plans display for a project to replace the bridge that carries Scrubgrass Road (Route 2014) over Wolf Creek in Wolf Creek Township, Mercer County.



The bridge is located on Scrubgrass Road near the intersection with Centertown Road (Route 2009) about 1.5 miles east of the intersection with Route 173 (Sandy Lake Road).

The project includes the removal and replacement of the existing structure with a new concrete bridge. Work will also include minor paving work and repairs to the roadway shoulders.

Work is expected to occur during the 2025 construction season.

A detour will be required during construction and is expected to be in place for approximately four months. The proposed 6-mile detour route will be posted using Route 173, Millbrook Road (Route 2022), and Centertown Road.

The existing steel I-beam bridge was built in 1939 and reconstructed in 1975. It is classified as poor condition and is posted with a 30-ton weight limit. Approximately 500 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.

This project is funded at least in part by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). In 2024 alone, the BIL is bringing approximately $25 million in additional funding to the northwest region to be allocated by the department and its local Metropolitan and Rural Planning Organization (MPO/RPO) partners. In the northwest region, the planning partners are the Erie Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), the Shenango Valley MPO, and the Northwest Rural Planning Organization (RPO), for projects in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango and Warren counties.

The plans display for the Scrubgrass Road Bridge Project, which will be held online only, includes a handout, digital plans, and an online comment form. It will be open until April 10, 2024, and can be accessed by visiting the PennDOT District 1 website, www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Those unable to access the information online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Daniel Staub, P.E., at danstaub@pa.gov or 814-678-2900.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project's potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation's 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Daniel Staub, P.E., PennDOT Project Manager at danstaub@pa.gov or 814-678-2900.



Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

PennDOT District 1 is hiring for variety of positions, including CDL operators, mechanics, highway maintenance workers, civil engineers, construction inspectors, and transportation technicians. Apply online at www.employment.pa.gov.

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Contact: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035 or jharry@pa.gov





