PennDOT Announces Virtual Plans Display for the Route 27 Bridge Project in Sugar Grove Township, Warren County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view the online plans display for a project to replace the bridge that carries Route 27 over Patchen Run in Sugar Grove Township, Warren County.

The bridge is located on Route 27 between the intersection with Lee Johnson Road (Route 4010) and the intersection with Hazeltine Hollow Road (Route 4011).

The project includes the removal of the existing structure and the construction of a new concrete bridge. Work will also include minor paving work, and updates to drainage, slope stabilization and roadway shoulders.

Work is expected to occur during the 2025 construction season.

A detour will be required during construction and is expected to be in place for approximately four months. The proposed 30.3-mile detour route will be posted using Route 27, Route 69, Route 62, and Route 6.

The existing concrete T-beam bridge was built in 1931. It is classified as poor condition and is posted with a 24-ton weight limit. Approximately 1,100 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.

This project is funded at least in part by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). In 2024 alone, the BIL is bringing approximately $25 million in additional funding to the northwest region to be allocated by the department and its local Metropolitan and Rural Planning Organization (MPO/RPO) partners. In the northwest region, the planning partners are the Erie Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), the Shenango Valley MPO, and the Northwest Rural Planning Organization (RPO), for projects in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango and Warren counties.

The plans display for the Route 27 Bridge Replacement Project, which will be held online only, includes a handout, digital plans, and an online comment form. It will be open until April 10, 2024, and can be accessed by visiting the PennDOT District 1 website, www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Those unable to access the information online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Daniel Staub, P.E., at danstaub@pa.gov or 814-678-2900.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project's potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation's 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Daniel Staub, P.E., PennDOT Project Manager, at danstaub@pa.gov or 814-678-2900.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

PennDOT District 1 is hiring for variety of positions, including CDL operators, mechanics, highway maintenance workers, civil engineers, construction inspectors, and transportation technicians. Apply online at www.employment.pa.gov.

# # #



Contact: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035 or jharry@pa.gov







