PennDOT Announces Virtual Plans Display for Route 20 Bridge Replacement Project in Erie County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view the online plans display for a project to replace the Route 20 bridge over Twenty Mile Creek in North East Township, Erie County.



The bridge is located on Route 20 (Main Street) between the interchange with Interstate 90 and the New York state line. The bridge was closed to traffic in February 2024 following a design analysis of the structure.

The project will include removal of the existing three-pier bridge with a concreted structure with a single pier. The project will also include guiderail and drainage updates.

Demolition work and new pier construction is expected to occur in 2024. The top of the bridge and minor paving work near the bridge is expected to take place during the 2025 construction season.

Right-of-way impacts and a temporary access road are needed to accommodate demolition and construction.

The existing detour will remain during all phases of construction and is expected to be in place until early fall 2025. The current 8.5-mile detour route is posted using I-90 and Shortman Road in New York state.

Gulf Road (Route 1017) will also be closed at the intersection with Route 20 during construction with a required 2.4-mile detour using Remington Road and Archer Road. The short portion (approx. 1000 feet) of Gay Road between Route 20 and Stinson Road will also be closed during the construction. Traffic will continue on Stinson Road to Route 20.

The bridge was built in 1973. Approximately 2,500 vehicles a day use the Route 20 bridge, on average.

The plans display for the Route 20 Bridge Replacement, which will be held online only, includes a handout, digital plans, and an online comment form. It will be open until April 21, 2024 and can be accessed by visiting the PennDOT District 1 website, www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Those unable to access the information online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Michael R. Hunkele at mhunkele@pa.gov or 814-678-7173.

This project is funded at least in part by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). In 2024 alone, the BIL is bringing approximately $25 million in additional funding to the northwest region to be allocated by the department and its local Metropolitan and Rural Planning Organization (MPO/RPO) partners. In the northwest region, the planning partners are the Erie Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), the Shenango Valley MPO, and the Northwest Rural Planning Organization (RPO), for projects in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango and Warren counties.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project's potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation's 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Michael R. Hunkele, PennDOT Project Manager, at mhunkele@pa.gov or 814-678-7173.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035 or jharry@pa.gov





