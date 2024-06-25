PennDOT Announces Virtual Plans Display for Project to Replace the Kane Road Bridge in Warren County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view the online plans display for a project to replace the Kane Road (Route 3014) bridge over Brokenstraw Creek in Pittsfield Township, Warren County.



The bridge is located on Kane Road, also known as Cole Hill Road, approximately 1 mile east of Garland, and just north of the intersection with Old Garland Road. The bridge was closed to traffic in April 2023 after an inspection uncovered deficiencies with the wooden deck.

The project will include removal of the existing single-lane bridge and replacing it with a two-lane steel and concrete structure. The new single-span bridge will be 110 feet long and have two 11-foot lanes.

Improvements will include asphalt paving and waterproofing the bridge, roadway work, including the reconstruction of the intersection with Old Garland Road intersection, as well as updates to the drainage and guide rail.

Work is expected to occur during the 2025 construction season.

Right-of-way impacts and temporary construction easements will be needed to accommodate demolition and construction.

To accommodate construction, the existing detour is expected to remain in place until fall 2025. The current 6.6-mile detour route is posted using Route 27 and Davey Hill Road (Route 3007).

The intersection of Kane Road and Old Garland Road will be closed for one month as well. The proposed 4.3-mile detour uses Route 27 and Ross Hill Road (Route 3011).

The bridge was built in 1958. Prior to being closed, it was used by approximately 400 vehicles a day. The bridge is rated in poor condition.

The plans display for the Kane Road Bridge Project, which will be held online only, includes a handout, digital plans, and an online comment form. It will be open until July 9, 2024, and can be accessed by visiting the PennDOT District 1 website, www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Those unable to access the information online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Michael R. Hunkele at mhunkele@pa.gov or 814-678-7173.

This project is funded at least in part by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). In 2024 alone, the BIL is bringing approximately $25 million in additional funding to the northwest region to be allocated by the department and its local Metropolitan and Rural Planning Organization (MPO/RPO) partners. In the northwest region, the planning partners are the Erie Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), the Shenango Valley MPO, and the Northwest Rural Planning Organization (RPO), for projects in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango and Warren counties.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project's potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation's 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Michael R. Hunkele, PennDOT Project Manager, at mhunkele@pa.gov or 814-678-7173.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035 or jharry@pa.gov





