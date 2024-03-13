PennDOT Announces Virtual Plans Display for Project to Repair Two Local Bridges in Erie County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view the online plans display for a project to rehabilitate the bridges that carries Old Lake Road over Raccoon Creek in Springfield Township and Evans Road over Mill Creek in Millcreek Township, Erie County.

The project includes the rehabilitation concrete decks of both structures as well as minor paving work near the bridges. Work is expected to occur during the 2024 construction season.

Old Lake Road



The Old Lake Road bridge is located between the intersection with Ellis Road and the intersection with Elmwood Road, near Raccoon Park.

A detour will be required during construction and is expected to be in place for approximately two months. The proposed 5.4-mile detour route will be posted using Elmwood Road, Route 5, and Eagley Road (Route 3009).

The existing concrete adjacent box beam bridge was built in 1992 and is owned by Millcreek Township. It is classified as fair condition. Approximately 80 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average. It is owned by Springfield Township.

Evans Road

The Evans Road bridge is located near the intersection with West Gore Road.

A detour will not be required during construction for the Evans Road project, but a lane restriction with traffic controlled with a temporary signal will be in place as work is performed using half-width construction.

The existing Evans Road concrete adjacent box beam bridge was built in 1968. It is classified as fair condition. Approximately 30 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average. It is owned by Millcreek Township.

This project is funded at least in part by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). In 2024 alone, the BIL is bringing approximately $25 million in additional funding to the northwest region to be allocated by the department and its local Metropolitan and Rural Planning Organization (MPO/RPO) partners. In the northwest region, the planning partners are the Erie Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), the Shenango Valley MPO, and the Northwest Rural Planning Organization (RPO), for projects in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango and Warren counties.

The plans display for the Local Bridges Rehabilitation Project, which will be held online only, includes a handout, digital plans, and an online comment form. It will be open until March 28, 2024, and can be accessed by visiting the PennDOT District 1 website, www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Those unable to access the information online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Daniel Staub, P.E., at danstaub@pa.gov or 814-678-2900.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project's potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation's 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Daniel Staub, P.E., PennDOT Project Manager, at danstaub@pa.gov or 814-678-2900.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow local PennDOT news on X and like the department on Facebook.

PennDOT District 1 is hiring for variety of positions, including CDL operators, mechanics, highway maintenance workers, civil engineers, construction inspectors, and transportation technicians. Apply online at www.employment.pa.gov.

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Contact: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035 or jharry@pa.gov



