PennDOT Announces Updates to the Proposed Detour for the Lottsville Niobe Road Bridge Project in Freehold Township, Warren County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view the online plans display for a project to repair the bridge that carries Lottsville Niobe Road over Mill Creek in Freehold Township, Warren County.

The bridge is located on Lottsville Niobe Road (Route 4015) near the intersection with Huntley Road.

The project includes the replacement of the upper portion of the existing bridge. Work will also include minor paving near the bridge and updates to drainage and roadway shoulders. No right-of-way acquisition is anticipated.

Work is expected to occur in the 2025 construction season.

The proposed detour route has been updated since the initial public comment period. The current proposal is a 5.1-mile detour route that will be posted using Stillwater Road and Huntley Road.

The existing concrete adjacent box beam bridge was built in 1987. It is classified as poor condition. Approximately 200 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.

This project is funded at least in part by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). In 2024 alone, the BIL is bringing approximately $25 million in additional funding to the northwest region to be allocated by the department and its local Metropolitan and Rural Planning Organization (MPO/RPO) partners. In the northwest region, the planning partners are the Erie Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), the Shenango Valley MPO, and the Northwest Rural Planning Organization (RPO), for projects in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango and Warren counties.

The plans display for the Lottsville Niobe Road Bridge Project, which will be held online only, includes a handout, digital plans, and an online comment form. It will be open until May 16, 2024 and can be accessed by visiting the PennDOT District 1 website, www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Those unable to access the information online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Daniel Staub at danstaub@pa.gov or 814-678-2900.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project's potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation's 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Daniel Staub, PennDOT Project Manager at danstaub@pa.gov or 814-678-2900.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow local PennDOT news on X and like the department on Facebook.

PennDOT District 1 is hiring for variety of positions, including CDL operators, mechanics, highway maintenance workers, civil engineers, construction inspectors, and transportation technicians. Apply online at www.employment.pa.gov.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035 or jharry@pa.gov











