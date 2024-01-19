PennDOT Announces Plans Display for Route 318 Bridge Replacement Project in Mercer County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view the online plans display for a project to replace the bridge that carries Route 318 over Interstate 376 in Shenango Township, Mercer County.

The bridge was struck by a truck December 7, 2023, and partially removed on December 8, 2023.

The new bridge will have a higher vertical clearance of approximately 2 feet and will meet the current highway standards.

Work on the Route 318 Bridge Replacement project will also include some Route 318 roadway reconstruction to tie the new bridge into the existing roadway. The project will also include reconstruction of a portion of three of the interchange ramps, drainage upgrades, guiderail replacement, roadside signage, and pavement markings. Minor shoulder improvements and roadway repairs to Interstate 376 under the new bridge will also be completed.

Work is expected to occur during the 2024 construction season.

A detour is currently in place for Route 318 traffic due to removal of the portion over the eastbound lanes of I-376. It is posted using Route 18 and Interstate 376 and will remain in place during construction.

Near the end of the project, short-term detours of the ramps are anticipated in order to complete reconstruction work.

A short-term closure of the westbound lanes of Interstate 376 will be needed to remove the remaining span of the bridge. A detour will be posted using off- and on-ramps near the bridge. Otherwise, short-term lane closures on Interstate 376 may be needed for certain construction activities.

The bridge is located east of West Middlesex Borough and was built in 1966. Prior to the crash, it was rated in fair condition. It was used by approximately 3,200 vehicles a day, on average.

This project is funded at least in part by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). In 2024 alone, the BIL is bringing approximately $25 million in additional funding to the northwest region to be allocated by the department and its local Metropolitan and Rural Planning Organization (MPO/RPO) partners. In the northwest region, the planning partners are the Erie Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), the Shenango Valley MPO, and the Northwest Rural Planning Organization (RPO), for projects in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango and Warren counties.

The public plans display for the Route 318 Bridge Replacement, which will be held online only, includes a handout, plans, and an online comment form. It can be accessed by visiting the PennDOT District 1 website, www.penndot.pa.gov/District1 under the Design and Construction Projects link.

Those unable to access the information online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Mark Nicholson, P.E., at manicholso@pa.gov or 814-678-7057.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project's potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation's 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Mark Nicholson, P.E., at manicholso@pa.gov, 814-678-7057.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow local PennDOT news on X and like the department on Facebook.

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Contact: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035 or jharry@pa.gov





