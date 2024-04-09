PennDOT Announces Plans Display for Forrester Road Bridge Replacement Project in Fairview Township, Mercer County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view the online plans display for a project to replace the bridge that carries Forrester Road over Cool Spring Creek in Fairview Township, Mercer County.

The bridge is located on Forrester Road (Route 2017) between the intersection with Airport Road and the intersection with Williamson Road.

The project will include replacing the bridge with a precast concrete bridge. Work will also include minor paving near the bridge and updated guiderail and pavement markings.

Work is expected to occur in 2025 construction season.

A detour will be required during construction and is expected to be in place for approximately 4 months. The proposed 10-mile detour route will be posted using Poole Road (Route 2019), Fredonia Road/Stoneboro Road (Route 1004), and Airport Road (Route 2015).

The existing steel I-beam single-span bridge was built in 1950. It is classified as poor condition. Approximately 500 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.

The plans display for the Forrester Road Bridge Replacement, which will be held online only, includes a handout, digital plans, and an online comment form. It will be open until April 24, 2024 and can be accessed by visiting the PennDOT District 1 website, www.penndot.pa.gov/District1 under the Design and Construction Projects link.

Those unable to access the information online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Mitchell Fabry at mifabry@pa.gov or 814-678-7353.

This project is funded at least in part by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). In 2024 alone, the BIL is bringing approximately $25 million in additional funding to the northwest region to be allocated by the department and its local Metropolitan and Rural Planning Organization (MPO/RPO) partners. In the northwest region, the planning partners are the Erie Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), the Shenango Valley MPO, and the Northwest Rural Planning Organization (RPO), for projects in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango and Warren counties.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project's potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation's 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Mitchell Fabry, PennDOT Project Manager, at mifabry@pa.gov or 814-678-7353.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow local PennDOT news on X and like the department on Facebook.

PennDOT District 1 is hiring for variety of positions, including CDL operators, mechanics, highway maintenance workers, civil engineers, construction inspectors, and transportation technicians. Apply online at www.employment.pa.gov.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, jharry@pa.gov or 814-678-5035



