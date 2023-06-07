Work to Improve Edinboro Intersection in Erie County to Start Soon

A $2.8 million project to improve pedestrian safety and traffic flow at the intersection of Route 6N (Route 3006/Plum Street) and Route 99 (Route 699/Erie Street) in Edinboro Borough, Erie County, is scheduled to begin next week.

The majority of work on the project will take place at the intersection of Route 6N and Route 99, but additional work will be done at Route 6N and Mill Street, and Route 6N and Ontario Street to reduce congestion.

Work will include the following:

Eliminating a lane on Route 99 northbound that is currently set up for traffic to turn right onto Route 6N;

Widening the turn radius in both directions of traffic on Route 99 to turn right on to Route 6N;

Realigning the left turn lanes on Route 6N at Route 99 so they are across from each other;

Widening the Route 6N through lanes;

Pedestrian updates, such as signals, crosswalks and ADA curb ramps at all three intersections; and

Drainage upgrades throughout the work area.

Additional work will also include drainage upgrades.

Construction is expected to begin Monday, June 12, 2023, weather permitting, and is expected to be completed by November 2023.

Motorists may encounter lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers.

Drivers should be alert for traffic pattern shifts and lane restrictions.

Drivers should anticipate travel delays during active work hours.

The contractor is Joseph McCormick Construction Company, Inc, of Erie, PA. The contract cost is $2,825,200, which is to be paid entirely with federal funds.

This project is funded at least in part by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). In 2023 alone, the BIL is bringing approximately $23.7 million in additional funding to the northwest region to be allocated by the department and its local Metropolitan and Rural Planning Organization (MPO/RPO) partners. In the northwest region, the planning partners are the Erie Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), the Shenango Valley MPO, and the Northwest Rural Planning Organization (RPO), for projects in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango and Warren counties.

A separate construction project started in May along Route 99 in Edinboro to create a multimodal trail for cyclists and pedestrians between the entrance of the Edinboro Cemetery and the south entrance of the Giant Eagle Plaza at Walker Drive.

Information on the Edinboro Transportation Improvement Projects is available online at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

This year PennDOT's Northwest Region expects to do work on more than 100 projects. To see a full listing of all the anticipated work, check out the 2023 Construction Book located under the Resources tab online at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook.

PennDOT District 1 is hiring for variety of positions, including CDL operators, mechanics, highway maintenance workers, civil engineers, construction inspectors, and transportation technicians. Apply online at www.employment.pa.gov.





Contact: Saxon Daugherty, 814-678-7095 or sadaughert@pa.gov



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