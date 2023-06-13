Project to Preserve Two Bridges in Erie County to Begin Soon

A project to rehabilitate the Moore House Road (Route 4107) bridge over Interstate 90 in Greene Township and the Bargain Road (Route 4104) bridge over Interstate 79 in McKean Township, Erie County is scheduled to begin next week.



Work on the Moore House Road bridge, which is located between Kane Hill Road and Martin Road, is expected to start Monday, June 19, 2023, weather permitting.



A detour will be required during construction, which will be posted using Martin Road, Norcross Road, and Route 8.



The new bridge is expected to be opened in October 2023.



The existing bridge was built in 1959 and is classified as in poor condition. Approximately 650 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.



Work on the Bargain Road Bridge is scheduled to begin on Monday, July 10, 2023, weather permitting.



A detour will be required during construction and will be posted using Grubb Road and Route 699.



The new bridge is expected to be opened in September 2023.



The existing bridge was built in 1969 and is classified as in poor condition. Approximately 1,600 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.



Both structures will undergo rehabilitation of the piers, abutment walls, and deck.



The contractor is Swank Construction Company, LLC of Clarion, PA. The contract cost is $1,778,338.72, which is to be paid entirely with federal funds.



This project is funded at least in part by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). In 2023 alone, the BIL is bringing approximately $23.7 million in additional funding to the northwest region to be allocated by the department and its local Metropolitan and Rural Planning Organization (MPO/RPO) partners. In the northwest region, the planning partners are the Erie Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), the Shenango Valley MPO, and the Northwest Rural Planning Organization (RPO), for projects in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango and Warren counties.



This year PennDOT's Northwest Region excepts to do work on more than 100 projects. To see a full listing of all the anticipated work, check out the 2023 Construction Book located under the Resources tab online at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.



Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.gov/District1.



Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.



Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook.





Contact: Saxon Daugherty, 814-678-7095 or sadaughert@pa.gov





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