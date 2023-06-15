Project to Preserve the Rogers Ferry Road Bridge in Hayfield Township, Crawford County to Begin Soon

Work will begin next week to rehabilitate a 54-year-old bridge that carries Rogers Ferry Road (Route 2034) over Interstate 79 in Hayfield Township, Crawford County.



Work on the bridge, which is located on Rogers Ferry Road (Route 2034) near the border of Hayfield Township and Vernon Township between the intersection with Route 98 and the intersection with Dunham Road (Route 2039), is expected to start Monday, June 19, 2023, weather permitting.



The project will include removal of the top layer of concrete on the deck, paving, repair and replacement of the deck joints and downspouts, repairs to the substructure, as well as new roadway approaches, and updated guiderail and pavement markings.



A detour will be required during construction and is expected to be in place for approximately four months. The 8-mile detour will be posted using Route 98, Route 102, and Dunham Road.



The new bridge is expected to be opened in November 2023



The existing bridge was built in 1969 and is classified as fair condition. Approximately 400 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.



The contractor is Swank Construction Company, LLC of New Kensington, PA. The contract cost is $1,568,210, which is to be paid with 80 percent federal funds and 20 percent state funds.



This project is funded at least in part by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). In 2023 alone, the BIL is bringing approximately $23.7 million in additional funding to the northwest region to be allocated by the department and its local Metropolitan and Rural Planning Organization (MPO/RPO) partners. In the northwest region, the planning partners are the Erie Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), the Shenango Valley MPO, and the Northwest Rural Planning Organization (RPO), for projects in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango and Warren counties.



This year PennDOT's Northwest Region excepts to do work on more than 100 projects. To see a full listing of all the anticipated work, check out the 2023 Construction Book located under the Resources tab online at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.



Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.



Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.



Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook.



Contact: Saxon Daugherty, 814-678-7095 or sadaughert@pa.gov



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