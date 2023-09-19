PennDOT Updates Plans for Safety Project at Cranberry Street and the Bayfront Parkway in the City of Erie

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has updated the plans for improvements at the intersection of Cranberry Street and the Bayfront Parkway in the City of Erie, Erie County.

The purpose of the Cranberry Street Safety Improvement Project is to improve safety and efficiency for pedestrians and vehicles.

The plans include the installation of a new traffic signal and pedestrian upgrades at the intersection of the Bayfront Parkway (Route 4034) and Cranberry Street. The traffic signal will be managed through an omni directional detection systems that will trigger the light to change only when vehicles are stopped on Cranberry Street. The upgrade will also include countdown pedestrian signal heads, a protected left turn arrow with a flashing yellow phase for westbound traffic on the Bayfront Parkway waiting to turn onto Cranberry Street, and emergency vehicle preemption capabilities.

The project also includes new ADA curb ramps, pedestrian signals and lighting and piano key style painted crosswalks. There will also be some sidewalk replacements and asphalt paving on Cranberry Street and new pavement markings.

Since initially announcing the plan, PennDOT has added additional sidewalk work to the proposal. The sidewalk will be constructed on the north side of Cranberry Street to fill in a missing link within the existing path.

Work is expected to occur in 2024 and 2025 construction seasons. During the project, the Bayfront Multimodal Trail will be closed to all bikes and pedestrians for a 24-hour period for the installation of a new ADA curb ramp at the northeast corner of the intersection. Some work on the roadway, such as painting and mast head installation, may require temporary lane closures.

This project is funded at least in part by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). In 2023 alone, the BIL is bringing approximately $23.7 million in additional funding to the northwest region to be allocated by the department and its local Metropolitan and Rural Planning Organization (MPO/RPO) partners. In the northwest region, the planning partners are the Erie Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), the Shenango Valley MPO, and the Northwest Rural Planning Organization (RPO), for projects in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango and Warren counties.

PennDOT continues to accept feedback on the proposal. The plans display for the Cranberry Street Safety Improvement Project, which is online only, includes a handout, project plans, and an online comment form. It will be open until September 25, 2023 and can be accessed by visiting the PennDOT District 1 website, www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Those unable to access the information online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Kevin Miller at kevinmille@pa.gov or 814-678-7086.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project's potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation's 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act as well as gathering input from the public regarding impacts to Section 4(f) resources. The Bayfront Multimodal trail will be closed to all bikes and pedestrians for a 24-hour period for the installation of a new ADA curb ramp at the northeast corner of the intersection.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Kevin Miller, PennDOT Project Manager, at kevinmille@pa.gov or 814-678-7086.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

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Media Contact: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035 or jharry@pa.gov

