PennDOT Announces Virtual Plans Display for Jordan Road Bridge over Interstate 90 Project in Erie County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view the online plans display for a project to replace the Jordan Road (Route 4108) bridge over Interstate 90 in Harborcreek Township, Erie County.

The bridge is located on Jordan Road just south of Penn State Behrend college campus.

The project will include raising the vertical clearances of the bridge to meet current standards over interstates. It will also include guiderail and drainage updates.

Work is expected to occur during the 2025 construction season.

A detour will be required during construction and is expected to be in place for approximately four months. The proposed 3-mile detour route will be posted using Knowledge Parkway, Station Road (SR 290), Kuhl Road, and Harborgreene Road.

On average, approximately 800 vehicles a day use Jordan Road, and approximately 20,000 vehicles a day use Interstate 90 in the project area. The bridge is rated in poor condition.

The plans display for the Jordan Road Bridge Project, which will be held online only, includes a handout, digital plans, and an online comment form. It will be open until November 10, 2023 and can be accessed by visiting the PennDOT District 1 website, www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Those unable to access the information online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Michael R. Hunkele, P.E., at mhunkele@pa.gov or 814-678-7173.

This project is funded at least in part by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). In 2023 alone, the BIL is bringing approximately $23.7 million in additional funding to the northwest region to be allocated by the department and its local Metropolitan and Rural Planning Organization (MPO/RPO) partners. In the northwest region, the planning partners are the Erie Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), the Shenango Valley MPO, and the Northwest Rural Planning Organization (RPO), for projects in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango and Warren counties.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project's potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation's 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Michael R. Hunkele, P.E., PennDOT Project Manager, at mhunkele@pa.gov or 814-678-7173.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow local PennDOT news on X and like the department on Facebook.



Contact: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035 or jharry@pa.gov

