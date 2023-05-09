PennDOT Announces Virtual Plans Display for Hunter Road Bridge Project in East Mead Township, Crawford County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to an online plans display for a work on the bridge that carries Hunter Road over Hunter Run in East Mead Township, Crawford County.



The bridge is located on Hunter Road (Route 2012) approximately 2 miles west of the intersection with S Wayland Road (Route 2009).

The project includes removing and replacing the bridge deck, barriers, and beams, streambed paving, and wing wall, streambank and inlet stabilization. Work will also include updated roadway approaches and shoulder backups.

Work is expected to occur during the 2024 construction season and will last approximately two to three months.

A detour will be required during construction. The proposed 5.6-mile detour route will be posted using Shaffer Road, Pettis Road (Route 2007), and West Oil Creek Road.

The existing bridge was built in 1954 and is rated in poor condition. Approximately 325 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.

This project is funded at least in part by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). In 2023 alone, the BIL is bringing approximately $23.7 million in additional funding to the northwest region to be allocated by the department and its local Metropolitan and Rural Planning Organization (MPO/RPO) partners. In the northwest region, the planning partners are the Erie Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), the Shenango Valley MPO, and the Northwest Rural Planning Organization (RPO), for projects in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango and Warren counties.

The information on the Hunter Road Bridge Project, including a handout, digital plans, and an online comment form, is available online. The page will remain active until June 5, 2023, and can be accessed by visiting the PennDOT District 1 website, www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Those unable to access the information online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Matthew Antrilli at mantrilli@pa.gov or 814-678-7169.

The purpose of the virtual public online plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project's potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation's 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Matt Antrilli PennDOT Project Manager at mantrilli@pa.gov, or 814-678-7169.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook.

PennDOT District 1 is hiring for variety of positions, including CDL operators, mechanics, highway maintenance workers, civil engineers, construction inspectors, and transportation technicians. Apply online at www.employment.pa.gov.

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