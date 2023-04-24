PennDOT Announces Update to Plans for the Beckman Road Bridge in Erie County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's (PennDOT) announced today updated information on the Beckman Road Bridge Feasibility Study, part of the Interstate 90 Sections 4 and 5 Reconstruction Project.

Upon further review of the data collected about the bridge and traffic patterns in the area, as well as feedback gathered from the public and refined cost estimates for various alternatives, PennDOT has determined that the construction project will include replacing the bridge that carries Beckman Road over the interstate in Girard Township, Erie County.

"We received a lot of comments from the public, both at the meeting held late last year and through one-on-one interactions," said District 1 Executive Brian McNulty, P.E. "We took those concerns into account as we looked at the local transportation network, connectivity through that part of the county, and costs of removal with or without replacement."

The existing Beckman Road bridge is a four-span simple/continuous rolled steel I-beam bridge built in 1959. It is classified as fair condition and is used by approximately 125 vehicles a day on average.

The current bridge has a clearance of less than 14 feet over the westbound lanes and a 16-foot clearance over the eastbound lanes. The new structure will increase the clearance to meet current design standards.

Work to replace the bridge will be part of a project to reconstruct approximately 7.5 miles of I-90 from just east of Exit 9 (Route 18, Girard/Platea) to just east of Exit 18 (Route 832/Sterrettania Road, Presque Isle State Park). Construction is expected to start in 2027.

"Transportation is a vital aspect of quality of life - whether it is pedestrian safety at crossings in the cities, cycle and multi-use trails linking different communities, or bridge connections carrying rural traffic over the highways. We are committed to not only maintaining the assets that we have but hearing from the public about what transportation issues are important to them. The Beckman Road bridge study is an example of that commitment," McNulty said.

Additional information on the Beckman Road Bridge and the current and future Interstate 90 Projects can be found at www.penndot.pa.gov/district1. Those unable to access the information online may give feedback on the project by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Jeanette Uhl at juhl@pa.gov or 814-678-7084.

This project is being funded, at least in part by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). In 2023 alone, BIL is bringing approximately $23.7 million in additional funding to the northwest region to be allocated by the department and its local Metropolitan and Rural Planning Organization (MPO/RPO) partners. In the northwest region, the planning partners are the Erie Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), the Shenango Valley MPO, and the Northwest Rural Planning Organization (RPO), for projects in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango and Warren counties.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/RegionalOffices/District-1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook.

PennDOT District 1 is hiring for variety of positions, including CDL operators, mechanics, highway maintenance workers, civil engineers, construction inspectors, and transportation technicians. Apply online at www.employment.pa.gov.



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