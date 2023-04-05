PennDOT Announces Schedule Update for the Scrubgrass Road Bridge Replacement Project in Findley Township, Mercer County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced updates to the planned work schedule for a project to replace the bridge that carries Scrubgrass Road (Route 2014) over Cool Spring in Findley Township, Mercer County.

The bridge is located on Scrubgrass Road (Route 2014) between the intersection with Houston Junction Road and McMillan Road.

The purpose of the project is to replace the existing steel stringer bridge with a new prestressed I-beam bridge. The work will also include new roadway approaches and updated guiderail and pavement markings.

Work is expected to occur August 2024 through July 2025.

The detour will be required for construction and is expected start in August 2024 and remain in place for approximately 11 months. The proposed 17-mile detour route will be posted using Route 62 and Church Road (Route 2007).

Cool Spring Creek is a stocked trout stream with endangered species, therefore, instream work is restricted February 15 thru August 15 of each year.

The demolition of the existing bridge and pier will happen in 2024. The schedule allows for a construction halt from November 2024 through March 2025 for winter weather, the contractor may work outside of the stream during this time if weather permits.

Full work is expected to restart March 2025 with the roadway tentatively scheduled to reopen in July 2025.

The existing streel stringer was built in 1954 and is classified as poor condition. Approximately 1,600 vehicles a day use the bridge.

The contract was awarded to MEKIS Construction Corporation of Fenelton, PA in 2023. The cost is $3,873,888.35.

Information on the Scrubgrass Road Bridge Replacement Project is available online at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

This project is funded at least in part by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). In 2023 alone, the BIL is bringing approximately $23.7 million in additional funding to the northwest region to be allocated by the department and its local Metropolitan and Rural Planning Organization (MPO/RPO) partners. In the northwest region, the planning partners are the Erie Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), the Shenango Valley MPO, and the Northwest Rural Planning Organization (RPO), for projects in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties.

If you have any additional questions or comments contact PennDOT Project Manager Chris Boyer-Krantz at chboyer@pa.gov or 814-678-7379.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Chris Boyer-Krantz PennDOT Project Manager at chboyer@pa.gov or 814-678-7379.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

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PennDOT District 1 is hiring for variety of positions, including CDL operators, mechanics, highway maintenance workers, civil engineers, construction inspectors, and transportation technicians. Apply online at www.employment.pa.gov.

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