PennDOT Announces Plans Display for Wightman Road Bridge Project in Union and Fairfield Townships, Crawford County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view the online plans display for a project to rehabilitate the bridge that carries Wightman Road over Conneaut Outlet in Union and Fairfield townships, Crawford County.

The bridge is located on Wightman Road/Stopp Road between Townhall Road (Route 2005) and Route 285.

The project will consist of rehabilitation of the existing bridge, including replacement of the existing abutments. Work will also include updated roadway approaches and guiderail.

Work is expected to occur during the 2025 construction season.

The bridge is expected to be closed for six months during construction. A 3.8-mile detour will be posted using Townhall Road, Route 285, and Peterson Road.

The existing King Bridge Company Pratt truss bridge was built in 1897. It is classified as poor condition and is posted with a 3-ton weight limit. It is owned by Crawford County. Approximately 100 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.

The plans display for the Wightman Road Bridge, which will be held online only, includes a handout, PowerPoint presentation with plans and photos, and an online comment form. It will be open until April 11, 2023 and can be accessed by visiting the PennDOT District 1 website, www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

This project is funded at least in part by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). In 2023 alone, the BIL is bringing approximately $23.7 million in additional funding to the northwest region to be allocated by the department and its local Metropolitan and Rural Planning Organization (MPO/RPO) partners. In the northwest region, the planning partners are the Erie Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), the Shenango Valley MPO, and the Northwest Rural Planning Organization (RPO), for projects in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango and Warren counties.

Those unable to access the information online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Gregory Lindsay, P.E., at glindsay@pa.gov or 814-678-7365.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project's potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation's 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act as well as gathering input from the public regarding impacts to Section 4(f) resources as noted.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Gregory Lindsay at glindsay@pa.gov or 814-678-7365.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook.

PennDOT District 1 is hiring for variety of positions, including CDL operators, mechanics, highway maintenance workers, civil engineers, construction inspectors, and transportation technicians. Apply online at www.employment.pa.gov.

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