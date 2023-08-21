PennDOT Announces Plans Display for Waterloo Road Bridge Replacement Project in Utica Borough, Venango County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view the online plans display for a project to replace the bridge that carries Waterloo Road over Mill Creek in Utica Borough, Venango County.

The bridge is located on Waterloo Road (Route 3023) near the intersection of Waterloo Road and Academy Street.

The project will include replacing the existing steel beam single-span bridge with a concrete box beam bridge. Work will also include new roadway approaches with improved sight distance and updated guiderail.

Work is expected to occur in during the 2024 construction season.

A detour will be required during construction and is expected to be in place for approximately five months. The proposed 5-mile detour route will be posted using Waterloo Road, Academy Street, Raymilton Road, and Georgetown Road.

The existing steel beam bridge was built in 1888. It is classified as poor. Approximately 250 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.

The plans display for the Waterloo Road Bridge Replacement, which will be held online only, includes a handout, digital plans, and an online comment form. It will be open until September 6, 2023 and can be accessed by visiting the PennDOT District 1 website, www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Those unable to access the information online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Mitchell Fabry, at mifabry@pa.gov or 814-678-7353.

This project is funded at least in part by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). In 2023 alone, the BIL is bringing approximately $23.7 million in additional funding to the northwest region to be allocated by the department and its local Metropolitan and Rural Planning Organization (MPO/RPO) partners. In the northwest region, the planning partners are the Erie Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), the Shenango Valley MPO, and the Northwest Rural Planning Organization (RPO), for projects in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango and Warren counties.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project's potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation's 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook.







Contact: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035 or jharry@pa.gov



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