PennDOT Announces Online Plans Display for Route 19 Bridge Replacement Project in Springfield Township, Mercer County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view the online plans display for a project to replace the bridge that carries Route 19 over Johnston Run, also known as Hunters Run, in Springfield Township, Mercer County.

The bridge is located on Route 19 adjacent to Rachel's Roadhouse restaurant.

The project will include replacing the existing steel single-span bridge with a single span concrete bridge. The new bridge will have two, 11-foot lanes and 5-foot shoulders, which is six-feet narrower than the current bridge.

Work will also include new roadway approaches and updated guiderail and pavement markings.

Work is expected to occur in during the 2024 construction season, with bridge construction occurring for five to six months and a total project duration of nine months.

Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals using a single lane of alternating traffic. Access to Rachel's Roadhouse will be maintained throughout the entirety of construction.

The existing steel bridge was built in 1928. It is classified as poor condition. Approximately 3,000 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.

This project is funded at least in part by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). In 2023 alone, the BIL is bringing approximately $23.7 million in additional funding to the northwest region to be allocated by the department and its local Metropolitan and Rural Planning Organization (MPO/RPO) partners. In the northwest region, the planning partners are the Erie Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), the Shenango Valley MPO, and the Northwest Rural Planning Organization (RPO), for projects in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango and Warren counties.

The plans display for the Route 19 Bridge Project, which will be held online only, includes a handout, digital plans, and an online comment form. It will be open until June 2, 2023 and can be accessed by visiting the PennDOT District 1 website, www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Those unable to access the information online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Chris Boyer-Krantz, at chboyer@pa.gov or 814-678-7379.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project's potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation's 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook.

PennDOT District 1 is hiring for variety of positions, including CDL operators, mechanics, highway maintenance workers, civil engineers, construction inspectors, and transportation technicians. Apply online at www.employment.pa.gov.

Contact: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035, jharry@pa.gov



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