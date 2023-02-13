PennDOT Announces Online Plans Display for Niemeyer Road Bridge Project in Waterford Township, Erie County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view the online plans display for a project to rehabilitate the bridge that carries Niemeyer Road over LeBoeuf Creek in Waterford Township, Erie County.

The bridge is located on Niemeyer Road (Township Road 463) between the intersection with the East Street and the intersection with Union/Hood Road.

The single lane covered bridge was built in 1875. It is owned by Waterford Township. The bridge is rated poor condition and was closed to traffic in May 2011, due to safety concerns.

Work will include rehabilitating the existing bridge with new abutments, I-beams and decking to upgrade structure. Work will also include new roadway approaches and updated guiderail and pavement markings.

Once complete, the bridge will have a 15-ton weight limit.

Work is expected to occur in the 2023 construction season. During the construction, a detour will be posted using Depot Road (Route 2006) to Donation Road (Route 1005).

This project is funded at least in part by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). In 2023 alone, the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) is bringing approximately $23.7 million in additional funding to the northwest region to be allocated by the department and its local Metropolitan and Rural Planning Organization (MPO/RPO) partners. In the northwest region, the planning partners are the Erie Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), the Shenango Valley MPO, and the Northwest Rural Planning Organization (RPO), for projects in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango and Warren counties.

The plans display for the Niemeyer Road Bridge, which will be held online only, includes a handout, digital plans, and an online comment form. It will be open until March 1, 2023 and can be accessed by visiting the PennDOT District 1 website, www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Those unable to access the information online may give feedback by contacting Ryan Minor, P.E., project manager for consultant HRG, at rminor@hrg-inc.com or 724-779-4777.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project's potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation's 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Ryan Minor, P.E., consultant project manager at rminor@hrg-inc.com or 724-779-4777.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook.

PennDOT District 1 is hiring for variety of positions, including CDL operators, mechanics, highway maintenance workers, civil engineers, construction inspectors, and transportation technicians. Apply online at www.employment.pa.gov.

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