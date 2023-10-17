Morehouse Road Bridge over I-90 to Reopen Today

​The bridge that carries Morehouse Road/Appleman Road (Route 4107) over Interstate 90 at the border of Greene Township and Millcreek Township in Erie County is expected to reopen today.

The bridge was closed in June for rehabilitation work on the piers, abutment walls, and deck. It is part of a contract that also included work on the Bargain Road (Route 4104) bridge over Interstate 79 in McKean Township, Erie County.

The contractor is Swank Construction Company, LLC of Clarion, PA. The contract cost is $1,778,338.72, which is to be paid entirely with federal funds.

This project is funded at least in part by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). In 2023 alone, the BIL is bringing approximately $23.7 million in additional funding to the northwest region to be allocated by the department and its local Metropolitan and Rural Planning Organization (MPO/RPO) partners. In the northwest region, the planning partners are the Erie Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), the Shenango Valley MPO, and the Northwest Rural Planning Organization (RPO), for projects in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango and Warren counties.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow local PennDOT news on X and like the department on Facebook.

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Contact: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035 or jharry@pa.gov

