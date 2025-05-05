How Does It Work?



The central webpage acts as a portal to all the resources PennDOT and its partners need for project development. This resource can be used in the planning phase by PennDOT planning and programming staff, Metropolitan Planning Organizations (MPOs) and Regional Planning Organizations (RPOs), and county and municipal planners. During preliminary engineering, district project managers, environmental staff, highway design and traffic safety engineers, Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) staff, regulatory and resource agencies, such as the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, and consultants, now have access to all needed documents in one convenient and easily accessible location. This includes PennDOT publications, federal and state regulations and policies, relevant forms, tools, and educational links - all divided into resource-specific pages.

Prior to the development of these webpages, no centralized location existed for users to access PennDOT environmental resources information. The new webpages brought all these various information sources into one location, assisting PennDOT employees and transportation partners with the environmental clearance process.

What Are The Benefits?



This central repository ensures:



Regulations, policies, manuals, forms and other documents are always current



As regulations and policies change, resources are available in one location



Public education about the project development process



Innovation in Motion



The webpages have been well received by users. Several PennDOT district employees and consultants have commented on the ease with which they can access information. The webpages are especially useful for new employees, as they can click through the pages, learning about each aspect of the environmental requirements of the transportation project delivery process.

Additional Resources

