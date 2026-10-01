On behalf of Norfolk Southern Railroad, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is informing drivers of an extension of the closure and detour of Route 4021 (Johnson Hill Road) in Spruce Creek Township, Huntingdon County, for railroad crossing maintenance.

Plans originally called for a three-day closure (October 1 through October 3) of Route 4021 (Johnson Hill Road) near the Little Juniata River bridge on Pemberton Road and the intersection with T-601 (Limestone Road). Due to the discovery of additional deterioration of the tracks and the conditions at the crossing, work has been extended (tentatively) to the morning of Tuesday, October 6, 2026.

The detour in place uses Route 45 (Spruce Creek Road), Fairgrounds Road, Route 4013 (Huntingdon Furnace Road) and SR 4017 (Eden Hill Road).

As always, PennDOT stresses extra caution in all work zones. Drivers should drive slowly, eliminate all distractions, and stay alert for direction from advanced signage and flaggers.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District9.

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