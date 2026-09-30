Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a PennDOT maintenance crew in York County will conduct repairs on Thursday, October 1, on the southbound Interstate 83 ramp to eastbound Route 30 (Arsenal Road) at Exit 21 in Manchester Township.

This work will be performed from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Thursday, October 1. Travelers may use Exit 22 or Exit 19 as an alternate route to access Route 30.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the project location map below: