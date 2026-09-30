A weekend detour will be in place using Route 30 and Kreutz Creek Road.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that this weekend ramp work will start on a concrete pavement repair and resurfacing project on Route 24 (Mount Zion Road) within the Route 30 interchange in Springettsbury Township, York County.

Weather permitting, work on the ramps will be conducted from 9:00 PM on Friday, October 2, through 6:00 AM on Monday, October 5:

Eastbound Route 30 ramp to Route 24 (Ramp J) will be closed. A detour will be in place using eastbound Route 30, Kreutz Creek Road, and westbound Route 30 to Route 24.

Route 24 ramp to westbound Route 30 (Ramp M) will be closed. A detour will be in place using eastbound Route 30, and Kreutz Creek Road to westbound Route 30.

The following weekend, scheduled work on the railroad bridge will close Route 24 between Concord Road and Industrial Drive from 9:00 PM on Friday, October 9, through 6:00 AM on Monday, October 12. A detour will be in place using Route 462, Memory Lane, and Whiteford Road.

J.D. Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, PA, is the contractor for this $6,817,117 project. This project consists of drainage work, base replacement, shoulder work, accelerated concrete pavement patching, bridge deck scarification, repairs, and overlay, milling, paving, guiderail installation, and other miscellaneous construction. All work is expected to be completed by December 24, 2027.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the project location map below: