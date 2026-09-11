Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that the new Route 74 (Carlisle Road) bridge spanning Conewago Creek at the Dover-Warrington Township Line in York County is open to traffic. The bridge had been closed for replacement since January 12, 2026.

The Route 74 bridge replacement is part of a two-bridge contract that includes preserving the Harmony Grove Road (Route 4014) bridge, which also spans Conewago Creek in Dover and Warrington townships. This work was completed in October of 2025.

Kinsley Construction, LLC, of York, PA is the contractor on this $7,089,975 project.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the project location map below: