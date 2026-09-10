Expect lane restrictions and travel delays during work hours.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that next week inspections will be conducted on the Hunsicker Road bridges over Route 222 in Manheim Township, Lancaster County.

Monday, September 14, the southbound Route 222 right lane will be closed between mile marker 32.7 and 32.4 from 9:00 AM until noon and then the southbound Route 222 left lane will be closed from noon until 3:00 PM.

Tuesday, September 15, the northbound Route 222 right lane will be closed between mile marker 32.4 and 32.7 from 9:00 AM until noon and then the northbound Route 222 left lane will be closed from noon until 3:00 PM.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the inspection crew.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the bridge location map below: