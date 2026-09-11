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    Resurfacing Operations Planned Next Week on Several State Highways in Bucks, Chester, Montgomery, Philadelphia Counties

    September 11, 2026

    King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that resurfacing operations are planned next week on several state highways in Bucks, Chester, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties under multiple ongoing contracts to repair, resurface, and improve more than 240 miles of state highways across the five-county region.

    Drivers are advised of the following travel restrictions:

    Bucks County

    Chester County

    Montgomery County

    Philadelphia County

    Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

    Under these resurfacing and improvement projects, PennDOT’s contractors are repairing, milling, and repaving state highways with new asphalt pavement that will seal roadways and provide motorists with a safer and smoother riding surface.

    Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

    Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6. 

    Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

    MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

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