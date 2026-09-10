King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that as well as nighttime lane closures, paving will close U.S. 422 ramps under a $6.2 million project to resurface and repair a 4.4-mile section of the highway in Limerick and Upper Providence townships, Montgomery County.

Drivers are advised that a full closure and detour will be in place Monday, September 14, through Friday, September 18 on the ramps connecting U.S. 422 onto and off of Township Line Road in both directions and on the ramps connecting U.S. 422 East onto and off of Route 29 (Collegeville Road).

From 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, the U.S. 422 East ramps onto and off of Route 29 will be closed and detoured. During the closure, drivers exiting onto U.S. 422 East will be directed to use U.S. 422 West, the Royersford/Trappe exit, and Township Line Road. Drivers exiting onto Route 29 will be directed to use the exit onto Egypt Road and U.S. 422 West.

From 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, the U.S. 422 East ramps onto and off of Township Line Road will be closed and detoured. During the closure, drivers exiting onto U.S. 422 East will be directed to use U.S. 422 West, the Linfield/Limerick exit, and Lewis Road. Drivers exiting onto Township Line Road will be directed to use the Phoenixville/Collegeville exit onto Route 29 and U.S. 422 West.

From 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, the U.S. 422 West ramps onto and off of Township Line Road will be closed and detoured. During the closure, drivers exiting onto U.S. 422 West will be directed to use U.S. 422 East and the Phoenixville/Collegeville exit onto Route 29. Drivers exiting onto Township Line Road will be directed to use the Linfield/Limerick exit onto Lewis Road and U.S. 422 East.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when driving near the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

Under this project, PennDOT’s contractor will perform pavement preservation work on U.S. 422 including milling, application of a bituminous overlay, reapplying pavement markings, reinstalling edge-line rumble strips. Base repair work will also be performed as needed.

Allan Myers, Inc. of Worcester, PA, is the general contractor on this project, which is financed with 100 percent state funds.

For more information, visit the U.S. 422 Pavement Preservation page.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

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