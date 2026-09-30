Milling, Paving to Close Two I-476 Ramps Next Weekend in Montgomery County

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that milling and paving operations will close two I-476 ramps next weekend in West Conshohocken Borough and Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County. The work is part of a $63.7 million project to resurface, repair and improve nearly 17 miles of the interstate, the associated on-and-off ramps and bridges in Delaware and Montgomery counties.

Drivers are advised of the following travel restrictions:

Friday, October 9, and Saturday, October 10, from 10:00 PM to 9:00 AM the following morning, the ramp from westbound I-76 (Schuylkill Expressway) to northbound I-476 will be closed and detoured.

Friday, October 9, and Saturday, October 10, from 10:00 PM to 9:00 AM the following morning, the ramp from eastbound I-76 (Schuylkill Expressway) to northbound I-476 will be closed and detoured.

During the ramp closures, drivers will be directed to follow the posted detour routes to access northbound I-476.

In addition to the ramp closures, I-476 travelers will continue to encounter weeknight lane closures from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning through October on sections of northbound and southbound I-476 between the I-76 and I-95 interchanges in Montgomery and Delaware counties for various construction activities including bridge repair, guiderail installation, and line striping.

Under this project, PennDOT’s contractor will mill and overlay I-476 travel lanes and shoulders in both directions; perform repairs on 49 structures; improve 21 stormwater management basins to address existing rock slope stabilization issues; repair existing sound walls; replace inlets at select locations; and install new pavement markings, delineators, rumble strips, signage, and guiderail.

The purpose of this project is to extend the design life and improve ride quality and safety of the interstate and improve the current condition of roadside elements such as stormwater basins, drainage inlets, slope stabilization, guiderail and signs that are in poor condition.

H&K Group, Inc. of Skippack, PA, is the general contractor on this project, which is financed with 100 percent federal funds.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, bradrudolph@pa.gov

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