Philadelphia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that Market Street Bridge demolition will close a section of Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) at night next week and continuously next weekend under the $148.9 million project to rehabilitate the bridges that carry Market Street over Amtrak and I-76 (Schuylkill Expressway), the Schuylkill River Trail, and CSX Railroad in Center City Philadelphia.

Drivers are advised of the following travel restrictions:

The direction of the closure on Sunday, October 4, through Thursday, October 8, will be determined by the progression of the demolition and events at the sports complex in South Philadelphia.

During the closure, eastbound I-76 (Schuylkill Expressway) drivers will be directed to exit at Arch Street/30th Street, turn left on Chestnut Street, and turn right onto Schuylkill Avenue to access the ramp to I-76 (Schuylkill Expressway) at Walnut Street.

Westbound I-76 (Schuylkill Expressway) drivers will exit at Walnut Street and follow Schuylkill Avenue to the ramps to I-76 (Schuylkill Expressway) and I-676.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling along the detour routes or near the work areas because significant backups and delays will occur.

Travelers are reminded that the Market Street Bridge over the Schuylkill River is closed for approximately 14 months for rehabilitation.

PennDOT is replacing the Market Street bridges over Amtrak and I-76, repairing and redecking the Market Street Bridge over the Schuylkill River, and replacing the Market Street bridge over the Schuylkill River Trail and CSX Railroad on the east side of the river.

To learn more about this project, including detour information, or sign up for email notifications, visit marketstreetbridges.com.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, bradrudolph@pa.gov

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