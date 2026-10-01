Philadelphia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) repair will occur during the day next week on southbound I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia.

Weather permitting, drivers are advised of the following travel restriction:

Tuesday, October 6, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure will be in place on southbound I-95 between the Academy Road and Cottman Avenue interchanges for traffic camera repair.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, bradrudolph@pa.gov

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