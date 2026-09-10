Philadelphia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that lighting repair and bridge construction will occur at night next week on I-95 in Northeast and Southwest Philadelphia.

Drivers are advised of the following travel restrictions:

Monday, September 14, through Friday, September 18, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure will be in place on southbound I-95 between the Cottman Avenue and Allegheny Avenue interchanges for lighting repair.

Thursday, September 17, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure will be in place on northbound deck on the I-95 Girard Point Bridge between Enterprise Avenue and Broad Street (Route 611) for bridge construction.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

For more information on PennDOT’s I-95 reconstruction program, visit www.95revive.com.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, bradrudolph@pa.gov

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