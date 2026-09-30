King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that base repair will restrict and close Dublin Road/Maple Avenue weekdays in Hilltown Township and Dublin Borough, Bucks County.

Weather permitting, drivers are advised of the following travel restrictions:

Thursday, October 1, from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure with flagging will be in place on Dublin Road/Maple Avenue between Hilltown Pike and Route 313 (Dublin Pike/Main Street).

Monday, October 12, through Friday, October 23, from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM, Dublin Road/Maple Avenue will be closed and detoured weekdays between Hilltown Pike and Route 313 (Dublin Pike/Main Street). During the closure, drivers will be directed to use Blooming Glen Road, Minsi Trail, Route 113 (Souderton Road), and Route 313 (Dublin Pike/Main Street).

Local access will be maintained at all times. Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through or near the work area or along the detour route because backups and delays may occur.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

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