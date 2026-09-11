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    District 5 Upcoming Road Work

    September 11, 2026



    County: Berks
    Municipality: Reading/Cumru Twp.
    Road Name: US 422
    Between: Mt Penn Exit And North Wyomissing Blvd
    Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
    Restriction: Lane restriction both directions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
    Start: 09/14/26
    Estimated End: 09/18/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 03:00 AMWill rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Berks
    Municipality: Pike/District twps.
    Road Name: Landis Store Road
    Between: Deer Run Rd And Hill Church Road
    Type Of Work: Drainage
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Multiple pipes will be replaced. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
    Start: 09/14/26
    Estimated End: 09/25/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Lehigh
    Municipality: City of Allentown
    Road Name: Tilghman Street
    Between: Front Street And North Dauphin Street
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: No restriction.
    Start: 09/14/26
    Estimated End: 09/16/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Lehigh
    Municipality: Upper Saucon Twp.
    Road Name: Route 309
    Between: East Hopewell Road And Center Valley Pkwy
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/17/26
    Estimated End: 09/18/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Lehigh
    Municipality: Upper Saucon Twp.
    Road Name: Route 145
    Between: PA 309 And Vera Cruz Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction.
    Start: 09/15/26
    Estimated End: 09/15/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Lehigh
    Municipality: Emmaus Borough
    Road Name: Emmaus Avenue
    Between: 26th Street And 12th Street
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/16/26
    Estimated End: 09/17/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Lehigh
    Municipality: Upper Macungie Twp.
    Road Name: Lower Macungie Road
    Between: Hamilton Blvd And Ivy Lane
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/18/26
    Estimated End: 09/18/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Various
    Road Name: Interstate 80
    Between: Exit 299 (PA 715) And Exit 307 (Park Ave/Broad St)
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor
    Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
    Restriction: Lane restriction in both directions for concrete patch repairs.
    Start: 09/14/26
    Estimated End: 09/19/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 PM To 06:00 AM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Barrett Twp.
    Road Name: PA 447
    Between: Snow Hill Road And PA 390
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction for pipe replacement. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 09/14/26
    Estimated End: 09/18/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Jackson Twp.
    Road Name: Lower Camp Akiba Road
    Between: PA 715 And Camp Akiba Road
    Type Of Work: Bridge Repair
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 09/14/26
    Estimated End: 09/18/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Polk Twp.
    Road Name: Mountain View Drive
    Between: Weir Mt And Silver Springs
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction for Trimming. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 09/14/26
    Estimated End: 09/15/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Eldred Twp.
    Road Name: Molasses Valley Road
    Between: Silver Springs And Fiddletown
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction for Trimming. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 09/16/26
    Estimated End: 09/17/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Eldred Twp.
    Road Name: Weir Mountain Road
    Between: Weir Mt And Kunkletown Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction for MoTrimming. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 09/18/26
    Estimated End: 09/18/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Mt Pocono Borough
    Road Name: Fairview Avenue
    Between: Route 314 And Route 611
    Type Of Work: Milling
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 09/14/26
    Estimated End: 09/14/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Mt Pocono Borough
    Road Name: Fairview Avenue
    Between: Route 314 And PA 611
    Type Of Work: Paving
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 09/15/26
    Estimated End: 09/18/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Multiple
    Road Name: Interstate 80
    Between: Exit 293 (Junction I 380) And Exit 310 (Delaware Water Gap)
    Type Of Work: Road Sign Work
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction both directions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 09/15/26
    Estimated End: 09/16/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Stroud Twp.
    Road Name: Route 611
    Between: Main Street And Route 715
    Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 09/13/26
    Estimated End: 09/17/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 PM To 06:00 AM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Price Twp.
    Road Name: School House Road
    Between: PA 447 And Snow HIll Road
    Type Of Work: Drainage
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 09/14/26
    Estimated End: 09/16/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Price Twp.
    Road Name: School House Road
    Between: PA 447 And Snow Hill Road
    Type Of Work: Drainage
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 09/18/26
    Estimated End: 09/18/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: East Stroudsburg Borough
    Road Name: Interstate 80 East
    Between: Exit 307 (PA 611 to PA 191) And Exit 308 (East Stroudsburg)
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction for bridge inspection. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 09/17/26
    Estimated End: 09/17/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Bethlehem Township
    Road Name: Willow Park Road
    Between: Freemansburg Avenue And Easton Avenue
    Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/14/26
    Estimated End: 09/16/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Palmer Township
    Road Name: Stones Crossing
    Between: William Penn Highway And Freemansburg Avenue
    Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/17/26
    Estimated End: 09/17/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Bethlehem Township
    Road Name: Farmersville Road
    Between: Easton Avenue And Greenpond Road
    Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/18/26
    Estimated End: 09/18/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Palmer Township
    Road Name: Greenwood Avenue
    Between: Northampton Street And William Penn Highway
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/14/26
    Estimated End: 09/15/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Bethlehem Township
    Road Name: Willow Park Road
    Between: Freemansburg Avenue And Easton Avenue
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/16/26
    Estimated End: 09/16/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Lower Saucon Twp.
    Road Name: Shimmersville Road
    Between: Route 412 And Lower Saucon Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/17/26
    Estimated End: 09/17/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Lower Saucon Twp.
    Road Name: Route 412/ Leithsville Road
    Between: Polk Valley Road And Flint Hill Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/18/26
    Estimated End: 09/18/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Upper Nazareth Township
    Road Name: Cherry Hill Road
    Between: Aulta Mill Road And Young Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/14/26
    Estimated End: 09/15/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Allen Township
    Road Name: Old Carriage Road
    Between: Airport Road And Sickle Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/16/26
    Estimated End: 09/16/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Moore Township
    Road Name: Scenic Drive
    Between: Williams Road And Kern Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/17/26
    Estimated End: 09/18/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Lehigh Township
    Road Name: Maple Drive
    Between: Lehigh Drive And Mountain View Drive
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/14/26
    Estimated End: 09/15/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Moore Township
    Road Name: South Hokendaqua Drive
    Between: Valley View Drive And Lehigh Drive
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/16/26
    Estimated End: 09/17/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Moore Township
    Road Name: Valley View Drive
    Between: Lehigh Drive And Monocacy Dr
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/18/26
    Estimated End: 09/18/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Lehigh Township
    Road Name: Route 248
    Between: Valley View Drive And Riverview Drive
    Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/14/26
    Estimated End: 09/14/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Lehigh Township
    Road Name: Route 946 / Mountain View Drive
    Between: Valley View Drive And Lehigh Drive
    Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/15/26
    Estimated End: 09/16/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Lehigh Township
    Road Name: Walnut Drive
    Between: Lehigh Drive And Mountain View Drive
    Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/18/26
    Estimated End: 09/18/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Lower Mt Bethel Twp.
    Road Name: Martins Creek Belvidere Hwy
    Between: S Delaware Drive And Riverton Road
    Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/14/26
    Estimated End: 09/17/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Plainfield Township
    Road Name: Sullivan Trail
    Between: Main Street And Lehigh Avenue
    Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/18/26
    Estimated End: 09/18/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Lower Mount Bethel Township
    Road Name: Route 611 / S Delaware Drive
    Between: Lower Mud Run Road And Howell Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: N/A
    Start: 09/14/26
    Estimated End: 09/16/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Bushkill Township
    Road Name: Route 512/ Moorestown Road
    Between: Keller Road And Mountain Road
    Type Of Work: Drainage
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/17/26
    Estimated End: 09/18/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Forks Township
    Road Name: Bushkill Drive
    Between: Uhler Road And Arndt Road
    Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/14/26
    Estimated End: 09/15/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Schuylkill
    Municipality: Mahanoy Twp.
    Road Name: Interstate 81 South
    Between: Exit 124 (PA 61) And Exit 131 (PA 54)
    Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane closure
    Start: 09/16/26
    Estimated End: 09/17/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Schuylkill
    Municipality: Mahanoy Twp.
    Road Name: Interstate 81 North
    Between: Exit 124 (PA 61) And Exit 131 (PA 54)
    Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane closure.
    Start: 09/14/26
    Estimated End: 09/17/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Schuylkill
    Municipality: Butler Twp.
    Road Name: Route 54
    Between: Route 61 And Lavelle Road
    Type Of Work: Drainage
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/14/26
    Estimated End: 09/18/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No
     