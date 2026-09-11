District 5 Upcoming Road Work

County: Berks
Municipality: Reading/Cumru Twp.
Road Name: US 422
Between: Mt Penn Exit And North Wyomissing Blvd
Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction both directions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start: 09/14/26
Estimated End: 09/18/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 03:00 AMWill rain cause delays? Yes
County: Berks
Municipality: Pike/District twps.
Road Name: Landis Store Road
Between: Deer Run Rd And Hill Church Road
Type Of Work: Drainage
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Multiple pipes will be replaced. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
Start: 09/14/26
Estimated End: 09/25/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Lehigh
Municipality: City of Allentown
Road Name: Tilghman Street
Between: Front Street And North Dauphin Street
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: No restriction.
Start: 09/14/26
Estimated End: 09/16/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Lehigh
Municipality: Upper Saucon Twp.
Road Name: Route 309
Between: East Hopewell Road And Center Valley Pkwy
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/17/26
Estimated End: 09/18/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Lehigh
Municipality: Upper Saucon Twp.
Road Name: Route 145
Between: PA 309 And Vera Cruz Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction.
Start: 09/15/26
Estimated End: 09/15/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Lehigh
Municipality: Emmaus Borough
Road Name: Emmaus Avenue
Between: 26th Street And 12th Street
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/16/26
Estimated End: 09/17/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Lehigh
Municipality: Upper Macungie Twp.
Road Name: Lower Macungie Road
Between: Hamilton Blvd And Ivy Lane
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/18/26
Estimated End: 09/18/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Monroe
Municipality: Various
Road Name: Interstate 80
Between: Exit 299 (PA 715) And Exit 307 (Park Ave/Broad St)
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor
Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction in both directions for concrete patch repairs.
Start: 09/14/26
Estimated End: 09/19/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 PM To 06:00 AM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Monroe
Municipality: Barrett Twp.
Road Name: PA 447
Between: Snow Hill Road And PA 390
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction for pipe replacement. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 09/14/26
Estimated End: 09/18/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Jackson Twp.
Road Name: Lower Camp Akiba Road
Between: PA 715 And Camp Akiba Road
Type Of Work: Bridge Repair
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 09/14/26
Estimated End: 09/18/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Polk Twp.
Road Name: Mountain View Drive
Between: Weir Mt And Silver Springs
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction for Trimming. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 09/14/26
Estimated End: 09/15/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Eldred Twp.
Road Name: Molasses Valley Road
Between: Silver Springs And Fiddletown
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction for Trimming. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 09/16/26
Estimated End: 09/17/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Eldred Twp.
Road Name: Weir Mountain Road
Between: Weir Mt And Kunkletown Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction for MoTrimming. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 09/18/26
Estimated End: 09/18/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Mt Pocono Borough
Road Name: Fairview Avenue
Between: Route 314 And Route 611
Type Of Work: Milling
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 09/14/26
Estimated End: 09/14/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Mt Pocono Borough
Road Name: Fairview Avenue
Between: Route 314 And PA 611
Type Of Work: Paving
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 09/15/26
Estimated End: 09/18/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Monroe
Municipality: Multiple
Road Name: Interstate 80
Between: Exit 293 (Junction I 380) And Exit 310 (Delaware Water Gap)
Type Of Work: Road Sign Work
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction both directions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 09/15/26
Estimated End: 09/16/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Stroud Twp.
Road Name: Route 611
Between: Main Street And Route 715
Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 09/13/26
Estimated End: 09/17/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 PM To 06:00 AM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Price Twp.
Road Name: School House Road
Between: PA 447 And Snow HIll Road
Type Of Work: Drainage
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 09/14/26
Estimated End: 09/16/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Price Twp.
Road Name: School House Road
Between: PA 447 And Snow Hill Road
Type Of Work: Drainage
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 09/18/26
Estimated End: 09/18/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: East Stroudsburg Borough
Road Name: Interstate 80 East
Between: Exit 307 (PA 611 to PA 191) And Exit 308 (East Stroudsburg)
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction for bridge inspection. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 09/17/26
Estimated End: 09/17/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road Name: Willow Park Road
Between: Freemansburg Avenue And Easton Avenue
Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/14/26
Estimated End: 09/16/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Palmer Township
Road Name: Stones Crossing
Between: William Penn Highway And Freemansburg Avenue
Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/17/26
Estimated End: 09/17/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road Name: Farmersville Road
Between: Easton Avenue And Greenpond Road
Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/18/26
Estimated End: 09/18/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Palmer Township
Road Name: Greenwood Avenue
Between: Northampton Street And William Penn Highway
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/14/26
Estimated End: 09/15/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road Name: Willow Park Road
Between: Freemansburg Avenue And Easton Avenue
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/16/26
Estimated End: 09/16/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Lower Saucon Twp.
Road Name: Shimmersville Road
Between: Route 412 And Lower Saucon Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/17/26
Estimated End: 09/17/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Lower Saucon Twp.
Road Name: Route 412/ Leithsville Road
Between: Polk Valley Road And Flint Hill Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/18/26
Estimated End: 09/18/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Upper Nazareth Township
Road Name: Cherry Hill Road
Between: Aulta Mill Road And Young Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/14/26
Estimated End: 09/15/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Allen Township
Road Name: Old Carriage Road
Between: Airport Road And Sickle Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/16/26
Estimated End: 09/16/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Moore Township
Road Name: Scenic Drive
Between: Williams Road And Kern Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/17/26
Estimated End: 09/18/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Northampton
Municipality: Lehigh Township
Road Name: Maple Drive
Between: Lehigh Drive And Mountain View Drive
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/14/26
Estimated End: 09/15/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Moore Township
Road Name: South Hokendaqua Drive
Between: Valley View Drive And Lehigh Drive
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/16/26
Estimated End: 09/17/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Moore Township
Road Name: Valley View Drive
Between: Lehigh Drive And Monocacy Dr
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/18/26
Estimated End: 09/18/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Northampton
Municipality: Lehigh Township
Road Name: Route 248
Between: Valley View Drive And Riverview Drive
Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/14/26
Estimated End: 09/14/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Lehigh Township
Road Name: Route 946 / Mountain View Drive
Between: Valley View Drive And Lehigh Drive
Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/15/26
Estimated End: 09/16/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Lehigh Township
Road Name: Walnut Drive
Between: Lehigh Drive And Mountain View Drive
Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/18/26
Estimated End: 09/18/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Northampton
Municipality: Lower Mt Bethel Twp.
Road Name: Martins Creek Belvidere Hwy
Between: S Delaware Drive And Riverton Road
Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/14/26
Estimated End: 09/17/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Plainfield Township
Road Name: Sullivan Trail
Between: Main Street And Lehigh Avenue
Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/18/26
Estimated End: 09/18/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Lower Mount Bethel Township
Road Name: Route 611 / S Delaware Drive
Between: Lower Mud Run Road And Howell Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: N/A
Start: 09/14/26
Estimated End: 09/16/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Bushkill Township
Road Name: Route 512/ Moorestown Road
Between: Keller Road And Mountain Road
Type Of Work: Drainage
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/17/26
Estimated End: 09/18/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Forks Township
Road Name: Bushkill Drive
Between: Uhler Road And Arndt Road
Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/14/26
Estimated End: 09/15/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Schuylkill
Municipality: Mahanoy Twp.
Road Name: Interstate 81 South
Between: Exit 124 (PA 61) And Exit 131 (PA 54)
Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane closure
Start: 09/16/26
Estimated End: 09/17/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Schuylkill
Municipality: Mahanoy Twp.
Road Name: Interstate 81 North
Between: Exit 124 (PA 61) And Exit 131 (PA 54)
Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane closure.
Start: 09/14/26
Estimated End: 09/17/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Schuylkill
Municipality: Butler Twp.
Road Name: Route 54
Between: Route 61 And Lavelle Road
Type Of Work: Drainage
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/14/26
Estimated End: 09/18/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No