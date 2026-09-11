District 5 Upcoming Road Work





County: Berks

Municipality: Reading/Cumru Twp.

Road Name: US 422

Between: Mt Penn Exit And North Wyomissing Blvd

Type Of Work: Brush Cutting

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restriction both directions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start: 09/14/26

Estimated End: 09/18/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 03:00 AMWill rain cause delays? Yes



County: Berks

Municipality: Pike/District twps.

Road Name: Landis Store Road

Between: Deer Run Rd And Hill Church Road

Type Of Work: Drainage

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Multiple pipes will be replaced. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.

Start: 09/14/26

Estimated End: 09/25/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Lehigh

Municipality: City of Allentown

Road Name: Tilghman Street

Between: Front Street And North Dauphin Street

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: No restriction.

Start: 09/14/26

Estimated End: 09/16/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Lehigh

Municipality: Upper Saucon Twp.

Road Name: Route 309

Between: East Hopewell Road And Center Valley Pkwy

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/17/26

Estimated End: 09/18/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Lehigh

Municipality: Upper Saucon Twp.

Road Name: Route 145

Between: PA 309 And Vera Cruz Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction.

Start: 09/15/26

Estimated End: 09/15/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Lehigh

Municipality: Emmaus Borough

Road Name: Emmaus Avenue

Between: 26th Street And 12th Street

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/16/26

Estimated End: 09/17/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Lehigh

Municipality: Upper Macungie Twp.

Road Name: Lower Macungie Road

Between: Hamilton Blvd And Ivy Lane

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/18/26

Estimated End: 09/18/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Monroe

Municipality: Various

Road Name: Interstate 80

Between: Exit 299 (PA 715) And Exit 307 (Park Ave/Broad St)

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor

Type Of Restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restriction in both directions for concrete patch repairs.

Start: 09/14/26

Estimated End: 09/19/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 PM To 06:00 AM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Monroe

Municipality: Barrett Twp.

Road Name: PA 447

Between: Snow Hill Road And PA 390

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction for pipe replacement. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 09/14/26

Estimated End: 09/18/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Jackson Twp.

Road Name: Lower Camp Akiba Road

Between: PA 715 And Camp Akiba Road

Type Of Work: Bridge Repair

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 09/14/26

Estimated End: 09/18/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Polk Twp.

Road Name: Mountain View Drive

Between: Weir Mt And Silver Springs

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction for Trimming. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 09/14/26

Estimated End: 09/15/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Eldred Twp.

Road Name: Molasses Valley Road

Between: Silver Springs And Fiddletown

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction for Trimming. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 09/16/26

Estimated End: 09/17/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Eldred Twp.

Road Name: Weir Mountain Road

Between: Weir Mt And Kunkletown Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction for MoTrimming. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 09/18/26

Estimated End: 09/18/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Mt Pocono Borough

Road Name: Fairview Avenue

Between: Route 314 And Route 611

Type Of Work: Milling

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 09/14/26

Estimated End: 09/14/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Mt Pocono Borough

Road Name: Fairview Avenue

Between: Route 314 And PA 611

Type Of Work: Paving

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 09/15/26

Estimated End: 09/18/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Monroe

Municipality: Multiple

Road Name: Interstate 80

Between: Exit 293 (Junction I 380) And Exit 310 (Delaware Water Gap)

Type Of Work: Road Sign Work

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction both directions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 09/15/26

Estimated End: 09/16/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Stroud Twp.

Road Name: Route 611

Between: Main Street And Route 715

Type Of Work: Crack Sealing

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 09/13/26

Estimated End: 09/17/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 PM To 06:00 AM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Price Twp.

Road Name: School House Road

Between: PA 447 And Snow HIll Road

Type Of Work: Drainage

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 09/14/26

Estimated End: 09/16/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Price Twp.

Road Name: School House Road

Between: PA 447 And Snow Hill Road

Type Of Work: Drainage

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 09/18/26

Estimated End: 09/18/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: East Stroudsburg Borough

Road Name: Interstate 80 East

Between: Exit 307 (PA 611 to PA 191) And Exit 308 (East Stroudsburg)

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction for bridge inspection. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 09/17/26

Estimated End: 09/17/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road Name: Willow Park Road

Between: Freemansburg Avenue And Easton Avenue

Type Of Work: Pothole Patching

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/14/26

Estimated End: 09/16/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Palmer Township

Road Name: Stones Crossing

Between: William Penn Highway And Freemansburg Avenue

Type Of Work: Pothole Patching

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/17/26

Estimated End: 09/17/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road Name: Farmersville Road

Between: Easton Avenue And Greenpond Road

Type Of Work: Pothole Patching

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/18/26

Estimated End: 09/18/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Palmer Township

Road Name: Greenwood Avenue

Between: Northampton Street And William Penn Highway

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/14/26

Estimated End: 09/15/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road Name: Willow Park Road

Between: Freemansburg Avenue And Easton Avenue

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/16/26

Estimated End: 09/16/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Lower Saucon Twp.

Road Name: Shimmersville Road

Between: Route 412 And Lower Saucon Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/17/26

Estimated End: 09/17/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Lower Saucon Twp.

Road Name: Route 412/ Leithsville Road

Between: Polk Valley Road And Flint Hill Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/18/26

Estimated End: 09/18/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Upper Nazareth Township

Road Name: Cherry Hill Road

Between: Aulta Mill Road And Young Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/14/26

Estimated End: 09/15/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Allen Township

Road Name: Old Carriage Road

Between: Airport Road And Sickle Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/16/26

Estimated End: 09/16/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Moore Township

Road Name: Scenic Drive

Between: Williams Road And Kern Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/17/26

Estimated End: 09/18/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Northampton

Municipality: Lehigh Township

Road Name: Maple Drive

Between: Lehigh Drive And Mountain View Drive

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/14/26

Estimated End: 09/15/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Moore Township

Road Name: South Hokendaqua Drive

Between: Valley View Drive And Lehigh Drive

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/16/26

Estimated End: 09/17/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Moore Township

Road Name: Valley View Drive

Between: Lehigh Drive And Monocacy Dr

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/18/26

Estimated End: 09/18/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Northampton

Municipality: Lehigh Township

Road Name: Route 248

Between: Valley View Drive And Riverview Drive

Type Of Work: Brush Cutting

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/14/26

Estimated End: 09/14/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Lehigh Township

Road Name: Route 946 / Mountain View Drive

Between: Valley View Drive And Lehigh Drive

Type Of Work: Brush Cutting

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/15/26

Estimated End: 09/16/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Lehigh Township

Road Name: Walnut Drive

Between: Lehigh Drive And Mountain View Drive

Type Of Work: Brush Cutting

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/18/26

Estimated End: 09/18/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Northampton

Municipality: Lower Mt Bethel Twp.

Road Name: Martins Creek Belvidere Hwy

Between: S Delaware Drive And Riverton Road

Type Of Work: Crack Sealing

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/14/26

Estimated End: 09/17/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Plainfield Township

Road Name: Sullivan Trail

Between: Main Street And Lehigh Avenue

Type Of Work: Crack Sealing

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/18/26

Estimated End: 09/18/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Lower Mount Bethel Township

Road Name: Route 611 / S Delaware Drive

Between: Lower Mud Run Road And Howell Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: N/A

Start: 09/14/26

Estimated End: 09/16/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Bushkill Township

Road Name: Route 512/ Moorestown Road

Between: Keller Road And Mountain Road

Type Of Work: Drainage

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/17/26

Estimated End: 09/18/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Forks Township

Road Name: Bushkill Drive

Between: Uhler Road And Arndt Road

Type Of Work: Pothole Patching

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/14/26

Estimated End: 09/15/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Schuylkill

Municipality: Mahanoy Twp.

Road Name: Interstate 81 South

Between: Exit 124 (PA 61) And Exit 131 (PA 54)

Type Of Work: Pothole Patching

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane closure

Start: 09/16/26

Estimated End: 09/17/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Schuylkill

Municipality: Mahanoy Twp.

Road Name: Interstate 81 North

Between: Exit 124 (PA 61) And Exit 131 (PA 54)

Type Of Work: Pothole Patching

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane closure.

Start: 09/14/26

Estimated End: 09/17/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Schuylkill

Municipality: Butler Twp.

Road Name: Route 54

Between: Route 61 And Lavelle Road

Type Of Work: Drainage

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/14/26

Estimated End: 09/18/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No

