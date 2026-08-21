Berks County: Lane Restriction on US 422

County: Berks

Municipality: City of Reading

Road Name: US 422 East

Between: Bingaman Street/Business Route 222 And Interstate 176

Type Of Work: Bridge Repair

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor

Type Of Restriction: 24 Hours

Restriction: There will be in single lane conditions for bridge deck repairs on the US 422 East Bridge over Brentwood Drive. The road will be restricted from 7:00 PM on Friday (08/21) to 6:00 AM Tuesday (08/25). Drivers should expect delays. Times frames of work are an estimate and subject to change.

Start: 08/21/26

Estimated End: 08/25/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 06:00 AMWill rain cause delays? No

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Berks, Carbon. Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict5.

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