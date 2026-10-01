Dunmore, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Bridging Pennsylvania Constructors (BPC) announce upcoming single lane closures in support of the ongoing I-81 Susquehanna Bridge Project.

The Contractor will be utilizing daytime short term lane closures on Randolph Road to perform the final bridge deck overlay and other construction activities, beginning as early as October 5, 2026, at 7:00 AM, weather permitting. This work is expected to take two weeks to complete.

Motorists traveling through the project area are advised to exercise caution, remain alert for changing traffic patterns, and follow posted construction signs. Drivers should be prepared for possible delays and are encouraged to allow extra travel time when passing through the work zone.

This project is part of the ongoing PennDOT Major Bridges P3 Program. Bridging Pennsylvania Developers – I (BPD-I), led jointly by Shikun & Binui Ltd and Macquarie Capital as Lead Project Developers and Equity Members. The Bridging Pennsylvania Constructors (BPC) joint venture consortium includes the design & construction expertise of S&B USA Construction (Pittsburgh, PA) and FCC Construction. S&B USA Construction is the construction arm of Shikun & Binui Ltd and is also the parent company of Fay, S&B USA Construction (Pittsburgh, PA), one of the four BPC Major Bridge subcontractors. Other Major Bridge subcontractors include the H&K Group (Skippack, PA), Kokosing Construction Company (Pittsburgh, PA), Wagman Heavy Civil (York, PA), and Lead Designer, Michael Baker International (Pittsburgh, PA).

To stay informed of upcoming I-81 Susquehanna Bridges project updates, please register at www.penndot.pa.gov/i81Susquehanna or contact the BPD-I Public Information Office at PublicInformationOffice@PennBridges.com.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.penndot.pa.gov/D4Results Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties at http://www.penndot.gov/District4.

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Jessica Ruddy, jeruddy@pa.gov, (570) 963-4044 or Elizabeth Fabri, efabri@pa.gov, (570) 963-3502

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