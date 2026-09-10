12:20 PM UPDATE: Both lanes are open on Routes 11/15 in both directions in Snyder County.

Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised of traffic delays on Routes 11/15 in both directions in Shamokin Dam Borough and Monroe Township, Snyder County, due to a vehicle crash at Baldwin Avenue.

At 10:15 AM, Route 15 traffic was backed up two miles from the crash site and Route 11 was backed up one mile from the crash site. Drivers should seek alternate routes, if possible.

Drivers should slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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