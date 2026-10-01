Tracy Mausteller is PennDOT Employee of the Quarter

Montoursville, PA – Tracy Mausteller is the District Office Employee of the Quarter for the fourth quarter, 2026.

Tracy serves as the District Pavement Manager in the Maintenance Services Unit. In this role, she is responsible for the overall pavement management, which includes managing the district’s Interstate and Six-Year Plan. She also analyzes data to ensure that we meet our county and district goals, maintains and prioritizes hydraulic and engineering studies, and monitors and maintains the Multimodal Projects Management System (MPMS) for maintenance projects and verifies that all information is accurate and current.

In addition to her daily responsibilities, Tracy has played a significant role in training and mentoring new employees. She takes the time to ensure new team members feel supported, informed, and confident in their roles. Her patience, knowledge, and ability to lead by example have contributed greatly to the successful onboarding and development of staff.

Tracy consistently demonstrates professionalism and reliability in all aspects of her work and continually goes above and beyond to support PennDOT’s operations.

Since January 2026, Tracy has taken on additional responsibilities to help cover staffing vacancies while maintaining a positive attitude and strong level of performance. Her willingness to step in wherever needed has ensured continuity of operations and provided valuable support to both management and coworkers during challenging periods.

Tracy is being recognized for her hard work, dependability, and team-first mentality. Her dedication to excellence and continued support of her coworkers exemplifies the qualities of an Employee of the Quarter.

Tracy has been a Commonwealth employee for 29 years. She lives in the Williamsport area with her husband Mike and their two sons, Preston and Ashton. They also have a daughter Desiraé and son-in-law Justin that live close by. In her spare time, she enjoys cruising around with her family, doing outdoor activities, reading, sewing, and cross stitching.

Congratulations to Tracy Mausteller the PennDOT District 3 Employee of the Quarter!

MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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