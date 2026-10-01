This paving project was upgraded from the previously planned, thinner preservation treatment and was advanced to be completed this year.

Under the Shapiro Administration, more than 22,600 miles have been improved statewide, and work has advanced on over 2,000 state and local bridges.

Danville, PA – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Mike Carroll was joined by regional PennDOT, Montour County, and Mahoning Township officials today to announce that a paving project will begin soon on Route 11 in Danville Borough and Mahoning Township, Montour County. The project is one of the 79 ‘Rapid Deployment Projects’ Governor Josh Shapiro announced last week. This project is starting sooner than originally planned and will improve the ride quality and extend the service life of over a mile of Route 11.

“Every county will see additional paving with these accelerated projects over the next 18 months, which will allow PennDOT maintenance crews and funds to complete other improvements and preservation throughout the Commonwealth,” Carroll said. “This year’s 79 projects statewide – on top of already-planned work – build on the Shapiro Administration’s road and bridge progress.”

The project is part of the first $250 million in funding secured by the Governor in the 2026-27 budget to quickly repair state-owned roads. Over the next 18 months, the Shapiro Administration will drive out a total of $775 million from the Motor License Fund for road work in every county. Before the budget agreement, this section of Route 11 would have received a thinner preservation treatment instead of being paved and would have started next year.

PennDOT District 3’s nine-county region, which includes Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, and Union counties, will receive $65.9 million over the 18-month period.

“Receiving additional funding was vital to maintaining our infrastructure,” said PennDOT District 3 Executive Eric High. “These investments ensure that we can repair roads, improve safety, and meet the growing needs of our communities.”

The project on Route 11 will begin on Monday, October 5, and is anticipated to be completed by the end of November, weather permitting. Work includes base repairs and milling and resurfacing of Route 11 between Railroad Street in Danville Borough and Clinic Road in Mahoning Township, along with line painting and sign replacements. Drivers can expect single lane conditions under flagging during overnight hours.

Drivers should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution through the work zone.

HRI, Inc. is the prime contractor for this $1.16 million roadway resurfacing project.

Under the Shapiro Administration, more than 22,600 miles have been improved statewide, and work has advanced on over 2,000 state and local bridges.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour, and Columbia counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3.

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