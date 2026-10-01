Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised that a road resurfacing project begins next week on Sixth Street (Route 2026) in Kulpmont Borough, Northumberland County.

On Monday, October 5, 2026, the contractor, HRI, Inc. and a sub-contractor will begin construction of ADA compliant sidewalk ramps on various intersections throughout Sixth Street. Drivers can expect shoulder restrictions and sidewalk closures in these work areas. This work is expected to be completed in 2-3 weeks, weather permitting.

Work will be performed Mondays through Fridays, between the hours of 7:00 AM and 5:00 PM. Drivers should be alert and drive with caution in the area.

This project is part of a larger road improvement project on Route 61 in the area. HRI, Inc. is the prime contractor for this $4.1 project. Additional work to be completed in 2027 on Route 61 includes base repairs, milling and resurfacing, guide rail upgrades, tree trimming, and pavement markings. This project is anticipated to be completed in July 2027.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3.

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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