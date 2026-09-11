Montoursville, PA – Drivers in northcentral Pennsylvania are advised that the Interstate 80 eastbound rest area comfort facilities in Montour County at mile marker 219 will close for a portion of next week for a water treatment system repair.

On Monday, September 14, the comfort facilities will close to visitors at 7:00 AM, and are expected to reopen on Tuesday, September 15. The parking lot will remain open during this project.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3.

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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