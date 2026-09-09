Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised that a pipe replacement project will begin next week on Route 204 in Jackson Township, Snyder County.

Starting on Monday, September 14, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will be replacing pipes on Route 204 between Erdley Church Road (T-491) and Tame Deer Road (T-835). Drivers can expect single lane conditions with flagging between the hours of 7:00 AM and 3:00 PM, weather permitting.

Drivers should be alert, reduce speeds, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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