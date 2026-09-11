Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised that a section of Boyles Run Road (Route 4022) will have daily road closures next week in Lower Augusta Township, Northumberland County, for pipe replacements.

Between Monday, September 14 and Friday, September 18, Boyles Run Road will be closed each day between Route 147 and Ditty Road while a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew replaces pipes.

A detour using Route 147, Hallowing Run Road (Route 4020) and Dornsife Mountain Road (Route 4019) will be in place while work is being performed between the hours of 7:00 AM and 4:00 PM. Work on the project is expected to be completed on Friday, September 18, weather permitting.

Drivers should be alert and drive with caution.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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