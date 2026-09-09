Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised that a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) paving crew is scheduled to begin a paving project next week on Fourth Street (Route 2014) in the City of Williamsport, Lycoming County.

Between Tuesday, September 15 and Thursday, September 17, crews will be excavating and paving the eastbound lane of Fourth Street between Rose Street and Grier Street. This portion of Fourth Street will be closed to traffic while work is being performed between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:00 PM daily.

A detour using Rose Street, Third Street, and Grier Street will be in place.

Work is anticipated to be completed on Thursday, September 17, weather permitting. Drivers should be drive with caution in the area and expect delays.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3.

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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