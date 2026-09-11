Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised a paving project is scheduled to begin next week on Route 487 in Franklin Township, Columbia County.

Beginning Wednesday, September 16, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) paving crew will be working on Route 487 between the Orchard Drive (Route 3003)/Ashton Hollow Road intersection to the Northumberland/Columbia County line near Knoebels Amusement Resort.

Drivers can expect single lane conditions while work is being performed between the hours of 6:00 AM and 6:00 PM. This paving project is expected to be completed on Tuesday, September 22, weather permitting.

Travelers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour, and Columbia counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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