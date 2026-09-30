Pavement Repair Project on Route 14 in Troy Borough, Bradford County This Week

Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised a pavement repair project will take place this week on Canton Street (Route 14) in Troy Borough, Bradford County,

Beginning Thursday, October 1, a contractor working for UGI Utilities Inc. will begin paving Canton Street between Route 6 and Redington Avenue. Drivers can expect alternating lane restrictions while work is being performed between the hours of 7:00 AM and 5:00 PM.

Drivers can expect delays and should drive with caution in the area. This project is expected to be completed on Friday, October 2.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

# # #