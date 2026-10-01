Montoursville, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announces that Overton Road (Route 3002) will reopen to traffic tomorrow, Friday, October 2 in Albany Township and New Albany Borough, Bradford County. The road, which was closed in August 2018 after it was severely damaged by flash flooding, is expected to reopen Friday afternoon.

Repair to Overton Road required the construction of four retaining walls, replacement of the culvert over Ladds Creek, road reconstruction, paving, line painting, and guide rail installation. Combined, the four retaining walls total approximately 791-feet in length, which would be longer than the length of two football fields.

LTT Trucking, LLC., is the prime contractor for this $12.4 million soil slide repair and box culvert replacement project. Work on Overton Road, which has an average daily traffic of just under 770 vehicles, began in the winter 2024 and will be completed in the fall 2026. A detour using Hatch Hill Road and Route 220 has been in place since the closure.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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